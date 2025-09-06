Sunderland's £156.5m spend with 15 ins, 19 outs and 6 contracts in every Kristjaan Speakman move this summer

Sunderland’s £156.5m rebuild under Kristjaan Speakman has seen 15 signings, 17 exits and 6 new contracts

Sunderland have overseen one of the most ambitious and dramatic summer windows in the club’s history, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman at the heart of a £156.5million rebuild designed to establish the Black Cats in the Premier League.

In total, Sunderland have brought 15 players through the door, including major defensive, midfield and attacking reinforcements, while also completing 19 departures as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of Régis Le Bris’ squad. On top of that, the club have secured six key contract renewals, tying down several core players and the head coach to long-term deals.

The arrivals include established internationals, high-potential young talents and proven Premier League performers, reflecting Sunderland’s ambition to compete at the highest level. Alongside that, a number of notable exits have reshaped the squad significantly, as players left for Premier League rivals, Championship challengers and European clubs.

Speakman and his recruitment team have delivered one of the most active windows in English football, balancing investment in elite quality with a focus on sustainability, future value and youth development. From marquee signings and record deals to surprise departures and breakthrough contract extensions, this summer has transformed Sunderland’s short and long-term prospects – and there’s a lot to unpack.

In our full gallery, we break down every incoming transfer, every outgoing deal and every new contract agreed at the Stadium of Light during this record-breaking summer:

Sunderland signed centre-back Omar Alderete from Spanish side Getafe for a reported fee of around £10.4million on August 12, 2025. The Paraguay international signed a four-year contract and has been brought in to strengthen the Black Cats' defence ahead of their return to the Premier League.

IN: Omar Alderete

Sunderland signed centre-back Omar Alderete from Spanish side Getafe for a reported fee of around £10.4million on August 12, 2025. The Paraguay international signed a four-year contract and has been brought in to strengthen the Black Cats' defence ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Sunderland have signed ex-Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old, known simply as Reinildo, was out of contract from the Spanish club at the conclusion of their recent Club World Cup campaign and joins on a free transfer.

IN Reinildo Mandava

Sunderland have signed ex-Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old, known simply as Reinildo, was out of contract from the Spanish club at the conclusion of their recent Club World Cup campaign and joins on a free transfer.

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen. The fee is in the region of £17.3million, costing Sunderland an initial £13million with up to £4.3million in add-ons.

IN: Granit Xhaka

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen. The fee is in the region of £17.3million, costing Sunderland an initial £13million with up to £4.3million in add-ons.

Sunderland have confirmed the permanent signing of winger Simon Adingra from Brighton. The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has moved for a fee of £21million plus add-ons and has signed a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

IN: Simon Adingra

Sunderland have confirmed the permanent signing of winger Simon Adingra from Brighton. The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has moved for a fee of £21million plus add-ons and has signed a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

