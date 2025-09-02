Sunderland have overseen one of the most ambitious and dramatic summer windows in the club’s history, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman at the heart of a £167.1million rebuild designed to establish the Black Cats in the Premier League.

In total, Sunderland have brought 15 players through the door, including major defensive, midfield and attacking reinforcements, while also completing 17 departures as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of Régis Le Bris’ squad. On top of that, the club have secured six key contract renewals, tying down several core players and the head coach to long-term deals.

The arrivals include established internationals, high-potential young talents and proven Premier League performers, reflecting Sunderland’s ambition to compete at the highest level. Alongside that, a number of notable exits have reshaped the squad significantly, as players left for Premier League rivals, Championship challengers and European clubs.

Speakman and his recruitment team have delivered one of the most active windows in English football, balancing investment in elite quality with a focus on sustainability, future value and youth development. From marquee signings and record deals to surprise departures and breakthrough contract extensions, this summer has transformed Sunderland’s short and long-term prospects – and there’s a lot to unpack.

In our full gallery, we break down every incoming transfer, every outgoing deal and every new contract agreed at the Stadium of Light during this record-breaking summer:

IN: Omar Alderete Sunderland signed centre-back Omar Alderete from Spanish side Getafe for a reported fee of around £10.4million on August 12, 2025. The Paraguay international signed a four-year contract and has been brought in to strengthen the Black Cats' defence ahead of their return to the Premier League.

IN Reinildo Mandava Sunderland have signed ex-Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old, known simply as Reinildo, was out of contract from the Spanish club at the conclusion of their recent Club World Cup campaign and joins on a free transfer.

IN: Granit Xhaka Sunderland have completed the signing of former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen. The fee is in the region of £17.3million, costing Sunderland an initial £13million with up to £4.3million in add-ons.