It has been an interesting summer transfer window for Sunderland so far.

The Black Cats have, under the stewardship of Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey, made some interesting signings with Hemir, Jenson Seelt, Nectar Triantis and Jobe Bellingham amongst others arriving on Wearside.

However, there were also outgoings last summer as Sunderland’s transfer chiefs look to tweak Tony Mowbtay’s first team and Graeme Murty’s under-21s following a successful campaign last season.

Here, we take a look at the players who have left Sunderland this summer and where they are now:

1 . Joe Gelhardt The former Wigan Athletic man returned to Leeds United following his loan move at Sunderland last season and remains at Elland Road as we edge closer to the January window.

2 . Harrison Sohna The former Sunderland and Aston Villa youngster was released by the Black Cats this summer and is still a free agent.

3 . Alex Bass Alex Bass has departed Sunderland for AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan ahead of the 2023-24 season and has played regularly.