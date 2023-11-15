News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland transfers: Every player Kristjaan Speakman allowed to leave last summer - and where they are now: gallery

It has been an interesting summer transfer window for Sunderland so far.
By James Copley
Published 15th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT

The Black Cats have, under the stewardship of Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey, made some interesting signings with Hemir, Jenson Seelt, Nectar Triantis and Jobe Bellingham amongst others arriving on Wearside.

However, there were also outgoings last summer as Sunderland’s transfer chiefs look to tweak Tony Mowbtay’s first team and Graeme Murty’s under-21s following a successful campaign last season.

Here, we take a look at the players who have left Sunderland this summer and where they are now:

The former Wigan Athletic man returned to Leeds United following his loan move at Sunderland last season and remains at Elland Road as we edge closer to the January window.

1. Joe Gelhardt

The former Wigan Athletic man returned to Leeds United following his loan move at Sunderland last season and remains at Elland Road as we edge closer to the January window. Photo: George Wood

The former Sunderland and Aston Villa youngster was released by the Black Cats this summer and is still a free agent.

2. Harrison Sohna

The former Sunderland and Aston Villa youngster was released by the Black Cats this summer and is still a free agent. Photo: FRANK REID

Alex Bass has departed Sunderland for AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan ahead of the 2023-24 season and has played regularly.

3. Alex Bass

Alex Bass has departed Sunderland for AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan ahead of the 2023-24 season and has played regularly. Photo: FRANK REID

Leon Dajaku joined Croatian Football League club HNK Hajduk Split from Sunderland this summer after an underwhelming stint with the Black Cats.

4. Leon Dajaku

Leon Dajaku joined Croatian Football League club HNK Hajduk Split from Sunderland this summer after an underwhelming stint with the Black Cats. Photo: Andrew Redington

