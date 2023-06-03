4 . Amad (Manchester United) - Probably won’t happen

While the Manchester United man has been engaging with Sunderland supporters on social media in recent weeks, a return this summer still seems unlikely. Amad, 20, still has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford after costing the club a reported £19million fee, plus a further £18.2million in add-ons, in 2021. He is also set to travel with Erik ten Hag’s side for their pre-season tour of the USA this summer. Photo: Frank Reid