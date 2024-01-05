The January transfer window is upon us – and it could prove a busy one.
Over the past 12 months or so, the Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several of their younger players, which has strengthened their hand in the upcoming transfer window
As Sunderland, however, look to strengthen during January, there could be outgoings as well as incomings. We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light – as things stand – as well as others who could depart:
1. Patrick Roberts - won't leave
Patrick Robert has just signed a new deal until 2026 at Sunderland. The attacking midfielder was entering the final months of his deal amid transfer interest from Southampton but has now extended his stay on Wearside. Sunderland also holds the option to extend the contract for another year to 2027 should they choose to. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jewison Bennette - could leave
Jewison Bennette has returned to Michael Beale's matchday squad after training well at the Academy of Light but there have been noises about the youngster wanting to play regular football and a loan move may be on the cards. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Mason Burstow - could leave
The youngster joined on loan from Chelsea back in the summer transfer window but hasn't managed to score for Sunderland and is now being utilised from the bench. It hasn't worked out so far and there exists a break clause in the deal, which could signal a return to Stamford Bridge in January. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jack Clarke - could leave but unlikely
Jack Clarke still has two-and-a-half years left on his Sunderland deal and it would take a monster bid to remove him from the club in January and certainly much more than the £10million Burnley, But if big-money does come in for the winger, then Sunderland would have a serious decision to make. Photo: Frank Reid