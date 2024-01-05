News you can trust since 1873
The 20-year-old is finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Sunderland and his contract is due to expire this summer. The midfielder, who can also play in defence, spent time on loan at Hartlepool United last season.The 20-year-old is finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Sunderland and his contract is due to expire this summer. The midfielder, who can also play in defence, spent time on loan at Hartlepool United last season.
Sunderland transfers: Eight players that could leave in January and eight that won't (as it stands) - photo gallery

The January transfer window is upon us – and it could prove a busy one.
By James Copley
Published 5th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT

Over the past 12 months or so, the Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several of their younger players, which has strengthened their hand in the upcoming transfer window

As Sunderland, however, look to strengthen during January, there could be outgoings as well as incomings. We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light – as things stand – as well as others who could depart:

Patrick Robert has just signed a new deal until 2026 at Sunderland. The attacking midfielder was entering the final months of his deal amid transfer interest from Southampton but has now extended his stay on Wearside. Sunderland also holds the option to extend the contract for another year to 2027 should they choose to.

1. Patrick Roberts - won't leave

Jewison Bennette has returned to Michael Beale's matchday squad after training well at the Academy of Light but there have been noises about the youngster wanting to play regular football and a loan move may be on the cards.

2. Jewison Bennette - could leave

The youngster joined on loan from Chelsea back in the summer transfer window but hasn't managed to score for Sunderland and is now being utilised from the bench. It hasn't worked out so far and there exists a break clause in the deal, which could signal a return to Stamford Bridge in January.

3. Mason Burstow - could leave

Jack Clarke still has two-and-a-half years left on his Sunderland deal and it would take a monster bid to remove him from the club in January and certainly much more than the £10million Burnley, But if big-money does come in for the winger, then Sunderland would have a serious decision to make.

4. Jack Clarke - could leave but unlikely

