News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 hour ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
2 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
4 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
Carl Winchester playing for Sunderland. Picture by Frank Reid
Carl Winchester playing for Sunderland. Picture by Frank Reid
Carl Winchester playing for Sunderland. Picture by Frank Reid

Sunderland transfers: Eight players likely to leave and 18 set to stay as full 32-man squad assessed: Gallery

With just eight league games remaining this season, Sunderland are already preparing for this summer’s transfer window.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:38 GMT

The Black Cats will be looking to make new additions ahead of next season, while some players are set to leave the club before the start of the next campaign.

We’ve taken a closer look at every Sunderland player’s situation – including the players who are out on loan - and what to expect this summer.

After signing a long-term deal at Sunderland until 2026, the 22-year-old keeper has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League clubs. The academy graduate is likely to receive more opportunities on Wearside, though, and will hope to reach the Premier League with the Black Cats before his current deal expires.

1. Anthony Patterson

After signing a long-term deal at Sunderland until 2026, the 22-year-old keeper has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League clubs. The academy graduate is likely to receive more opportunities on Wearside, though, and will hope to reach the Premier League with the Black Cats before his current deal expires. Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales
Despite signing a three-year deal at Sunderland in the summer, Bass is still yet to start a league game for the Black Cats. The 24-year-old may be allowed to leave if he wants to pursue more first-team opportunities.

2. Alex Bass

Despite signing a three-year deal at Sunderland in the summer, Bass is still yet to start a league game for the Black Cats. The 24-year-old may be allowed to leave if he wants to pursue more first-team opportunities. Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales
Now 21, the keeper has been around the first-team set-up at Sunderland and impressed for the club’s under-21s side. He probably needs to leave this summer, whether on loan or permanently, to gain more first-team experience.

3. Jacob Carney

Now 21, the keeper has been around the first-team set-up at Sunderland and impressed for the club’s under-21s side. He probably needs to leave this summer, whether on loan or permanently, to gain more first-team experience. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
While a loan move may have been considered at the start of the season, Hume is now an important member of Sunderland’s first-team squad. The 21-year-old has made 20 Championship appearances this season and will hope to establish himself as the Black Cats’ first-choice right-back next term.

4. Trai Hume

While a loan move may have been considered at the start of the season, Hume is now an important member of Sunderland’s first-team squad. The 21-year-old has made 20 Championship appearances this season and will hope to establish himself as the Black Cats’ first-choice right-back next term. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
SunderlandBlack Cats