With just eight league games remaining this season, Sunderland are already preparing for this summer’s transfer window.
The Black Cats will be looking to make new additions ahead of next season, while some players are set to leave the club before the start of the next campaign.
We’ve taken a closer look at every Sunderland player’s situation – including the players who are out on loan - and what to expect this summer.
1. Anthony Patterson
After signing a long-term deal at Sunderland until 2026, the 22-year-old keeper has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League clubs. The academy graduate is likely to receive more opportunities on Wearside, though, and will hope to reach the Premier League with the Black Cats before his current deal expires. Photo: Martin Swinney
2. Alex Bass
Despite signing a three-year deal at Sunderland in the summer, Bass is still yet to start a league game for the Black Cats. The 24-year-old may be allowed to leave if he wants to pursue more first-team opportunities. Photo: Martin Swinney
3. Jacob Carney
Now 21, the keeper has been around the first-team set-up at Sunderland and impressed for the club’s under-21s side. He probably needs to leave this summer, whether on loan or permanently, to gain more first-team experience. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Trai Hume
While a loan move may have been considered at the start of the season, Hume is now an important member of Sunderland’s first-team squad. The 21-year-old has made 20 Championship appearances this season and will hope to establish himself as the Black Cats’ first-choice right-back next term. Photo: Frank Reid