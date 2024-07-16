Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £20million-rated Sunderland defender has been linked with a move to Will Still’s new club

Dan Ballard has been linked with a move to France during the summer transfer window.

The former Arsenal centre-back has cemented himself as a key player for Sunderland after his arrival at the Stadium of Light two seasons ago following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Championship.

Earlier this summer, reports had linked newly-promoted Ipswich Town with a move for the defender with Everton also thought to have looked at the player. However, Sunderland Nation are now claiming that Ballard is the subject of fresh interest from France.

Lens head coach Will Still - who came close to taking the Sunderland job this summer before the appointment of Régis Le Bris - is said to be an admirer of Ballard with Sunderland Nation stating he is a “major” target of the Ligue 1 club. Sunderland are thought to value Ballard in the £20million region mark at the very least with Arsenal due a sell-on fee should he depart.

The 24-year-old former Blackpool and Millwall man started 43 league games for the Black Cats during the 2023-24 campaign, regularly playing alongside captain Luke O’Nien in the heart of Sunderland’s defence. Ballard was included in Le Bris’ pre-season party to Spain and arrived with his teammates as expected in the country this week. Ballard also appeared against South Shields last weekend.

Ballard signed a new four-year contract with Sunderland last August meaning the Black Cats do not need to sell the former Arsenal man and are protected in the event of transfer interest.