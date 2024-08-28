Sunderland transfers: 12 players that Kristjaan Speakman could let leave and six he definitely won’t

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 12:07 BST

Sunderland are set for a busy end to the summer transfer window with incomings and outgoings expected

The Black Cats have been linked with a flurry of forward players, including Leicester City’s Tom Cannon, Alexandre Mendy from Cean and Roko Simic from Red Bull Salzburg. Interestingly, all three players were left out of their respective manager’s squad for their most recent games.

It remains to be seen who Sunderland will bring through the doors of the Academy of Light. However, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is also considering several potential departures as Sunderland look to trim their squad ahead of the deadline on Friday.

Here, we take a look at 11 players who could leave Sunderland on loan or permanently as the window draws to a close and six who definitely won’t depart:

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that the former PSG man is available to interested parties this summer. Whether a loan move or permanent, it is expected that Pembele will leave Wearside this season.

1. Timothee Pembele - could leave

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that the former PSG man is available to interested parties this summer. Whether a loan move or permanent, it is expected that Pembele will leave Wearside this season. Photo: FRANK REID

The central defender, 24, has attracted interest from elsewhere but signed a new deal at Sunderland in July this year.

2. Dan Ballard - won't leave

The central defender, 24, has attracted interest from elsewhere but signed a new deal at Sunderland in July this year. Photo: Frank Reid

Le Bris has also confirmed that Sunderland would be open to letting Adil Aouchiche leave the club this summer. The attacking midfielder is behind Jobe and Chris Rigg in the pecking order currently.

3. Adil Aouchiche - could leave

Le Bris has also confirmed that Sunderland would be open to letting Adil Aouchiche leave the club this summer. The attacking midfielder is behind Jobe and Chris Rigg in the pecking order currently. | Ian Horrocks

Jobe extended his contract until the end of the 2027-28 season earlier this summer amid interest from Crystal Palace but is now set to stay at Sunderland for at least one more campaign.

4. Jobe - won't leave

Jobe extended his contract until the end of the 2027-28 season earlier this summer amid interest from Crystal Palace but is now set to stay at Sunderland for at least one more campaign. | Getty Images

