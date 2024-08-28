The Black Cats have been linked with a flurry of forward players, including Leicester City’s Tom Cannon, Alexandre Mendy from Cean and Roko Simic from Red Bull Salzburg. Interestingly, all three players were left out of their respective manager’s squad for their most recent games.

It remains to be seen who Sunderland will bring through the doors of the Academy of Light. However, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is also considering several potential departures as Sunderland look to trim their squad ahead of the deadline on Friday.

Here, we take a look at 11 players who could leave Sunderland on loan or permanently as the window draws to a close and six who definitely won’t depart:

1 . Timothee Pembele - could leave Régis Le Bris has confirmed that the former PSG man is available to interested parties this summer. Whether a loan move or permanent, it is expected that Pembele will leave Wearside this season.

2 . Dan Ballard - won't leave The central defender, 24, has attracted interest from elsewhere but signed a new deal at Sunderland in July this year.

3 . Adil Aouchiche - could leave Le Bris has also confirmed that Sunderland would be open to letting Adil Aouchiche leave the club this summer. The attacking midfielder is behind Jobe and Chris Rigg in the pecking order currently.