Several Sunderland stars attracting interest from other clubs - but who could leave, and which players won’t?

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently provided an update to Sunderland fans on transfers and contracts.

“Certainly, we want to make sure the pre-season is executed really well,” Speakman told the club’s social media channels ahead of Sunderland’s upcoming summer friendly fixtures.

“It's all about having really good planning. We want to be really, really good about the pre-season. My ultimate focus is the transfer window, making sure that the squad is in the right place moving forward.

“And obviously, we've already started that work with the goalkeeping changes we made. And then it's also about retaining talent and hopefully, we'll have some good news in the next couple of days on some of our exciting talent,” he concluded.

Here, we take a look at the players who could leave Sunderland this summer amid transfer interest from clubs in the Premier League and lower down the pyramid and those who won’t.

However, it should be noted that not all the players listed will leave at once and there are multiple caveats, which we have hopefully explained here:

1 . Jack Clarke - could leave Sunderland's star player is wanted by several clubs in England and Europe. The former Leeds United and Tottenham man has two-years left on his current deal but is not expected to sign another, meaning this summer may prove to be the opportune time to sell the attacker for big-money. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jobe - could leave The former Birmingham City man has been the subject of transfer interest from Crystal Palace already this summer. Sunderland, however, are holding firm on their valuation of the player which may deter potential suitors until next summer. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Chris Rigg - will stay Chris Rigg has now signed a three-year deal at Sunderland ahead of the next season.Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales