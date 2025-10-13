Sunderland confirm transfer update as highly rated winger heads back to Wearside

Sunderland winger Rhys Walsh has returned to Wearside after completing his loan spell at South Shields

Sunderland youngster Rhys Walsh has returned to the club following the expiry of his loan spell with South Shields, the National League North side confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international joined the Mariners earlier this season to gain valuable senior experience, featuring for Ian Watson’s side after making the temporary switch from Wearside. South Shields announced Walsh’s departure in a brief statement on social media, thanking the 19-year-old for his efforts during his time at the 1st Cloud Arena.

“Rhys Walsh has returned to Sunderland AFC following the expiry of his loan deal,” the club said on Monday afternoon after Walsh’s return to Wearside was confirmed. “We’d like to thank Rhys for his services during his time at the club and wish him well moving forward.” The post was also retweeted by Sunderland’s academy page on X.

Walsh, born in July 2006, first joined Sunderland’s academy from Glentoran in 2024 after making his senior debut for the Northern Irish Premiership side as a teenager. Since then, he has impressed within the Black Cats’ development system, turning out for both the club’s Under-18 and Premier League 2 sides before making the move into senior men’s football with Shields.

The winger’s short-term spell was viewed internally as an important step in his progression, with Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls previously describing the stint as “a vital part of his development.” He said: “This loan move is a fantastic opportunity for Rhys to test himself in a competitive senior environment,” Nicholls said at the time of the deal. “It will provide him with the chance to play regular minutes in men’s football, which is a vital part of his development.”

Walsh earned early praise for his performances in the North East, with Shields boss Ian Watson singling him out for his attitude and application after a solid debut display in a 2–0 win at Leamington. Watson said: “Rhys has come in from Sunderland, where he’s been playing on lovely pitches every week within the academy setup. Today was a tough day in terms of the pitch, but he really stuck at it and had some really good moments on and off the ball.”

Walsh now returns to Sunderland, where he is expected to continue training with the academy group and could feature for Graeme Murty’s Under-21 side as he looks to build on his experience in senior football. The Black Cats have enjoyed a positive relationship with South Shields in recent seasons, with several academy players – Caden Kelly – also gaining experience with the Mariners. Walsh’s next step will now depend on his progress in the coming months, but his successful first loan is seen as a promising sign of his development within Sunderland’s pathway system.

