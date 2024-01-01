Sunderland transfer target set for new contract at League One club amid interest

The reported Sunderland transfer target looks set to be staying put in League One.

Barnsley youngster Fabio Jalo has reportedly agreed a deal to keep him at the club despite interest from Championship and Premier League clubs.

Sunderland were among several clubs linked with the 18-year-old wonderkid ahead of the January transfer window alongside Brighton, Everton and Fulham who are also said to be keeping an eye on the youngster ahead of the winter window.

Reports earlier this year also suggested that Championship Leeds United and Sunderland were amongst the sides showing a real interest in the Barnsley player. However, it looks like the highly-rated Lisbon-born attacker will extend his stay at Barnsley instead of pushing for a move elsewhere.