The former Chelsea youth team player has featured in two games for Sunderland's under-21 side this summer and is understood to be under consideration by the club.

Sunderland trialist Silko Thomas has posted an emotional goodbye to Chelsea having left the London club this summer

Thomas, 19, and 18-year-old defender Bobby Bjork, a Blackpool academy graduate, both played for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in a friendly against Huddersfield earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The attacker was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats, playing and scoring against Kings Lynn Town and Huddersfield United.

Thomas posted on Instagram: "My time at Chelsea has come to an end, 10 years of many enjoyable memories, lessons learnt and many friends turned to brothers. I’d like to thank the club and coaching staff for the opportunity to develop, wish you all nothing but the best."

Thomas' post on Instagram was liked by Bjork with Swedish midfielder Gideon Granstrom, 18, also understood to have been on trial at Sunderland over the summer as the club looks to add quality and depth to their youth set-up which has. produced the likes of Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about trialists after the win over Norwich, Sunderland under-21s assistant coach John Hewitson told The Echo: “I think at the moment the club is still in negotiations with agents.

“I know the boys are talented, our recruitment staff have brought them in, but there are other clubs as well. We’re just trying to see where the land lies and if our offers are suitable for them. Hopefully, it is.

“They are not with us at this moment in time, with some of them they have been to other clubs, come to us and then wanted to have a look at other places before making their final decision.