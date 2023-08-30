Sunderland transfer target plays for Crystal Palace against Plymouth Argyle in Carabao Cup
The Sunderland transfer target started for Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.
Sunderland transfer target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was given the nod by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson in the Carabao Cup against Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening
Rak-Sakyi scored 15 League One goals and provided eight assists while on loan at Charlton last season and came off the bench for Palace in the 83rd minute during the club's recent Premier League match against Arsenal.
The attacker was then an unused substitute in the Premier League against Brentford days later but started on the wing against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup, a game Palace won 4-2 courtesy of a Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick.
Palace boss Hodgson recently stated that he hopes Rak-Sakyi will stay at Palace this summer, but hasn’t ruled out another loan move.
“We like Jes – we’re happy to have him back,” said Hodgson earlier this month. “We like what we see in training. As a coach, I am in no hurry to ask him to leave to go on loan.
“One hopes that will be the case, but these matters with young players can be complicated because they have their own feelings about getting match minutes. They also have agents who are suggesting to them that the next move in their career needs to be another loan.
“It’s a constant matter for discussion. We, the coaching staff, are happy to have him and happy to be working with him. Who knows? Let’s hope he stays with us rather than go on loan.”
Rak-Sakyi signed a five-year deal with Palace 12 months ago, meaning his contract runs until the summer of 2027.