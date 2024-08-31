Sunderland transfer talks with Chelsea over striker 'collapsed' on deadline day - reports
Sunderland saw a late attempt to sign David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea “collapse” on deadline day.
Reports towards the end of the window stated that Sunderland were considering a loan swoop for Fofana at Chelsea. The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Norwegian side Molde during the 2022-23 campaign in an £11million deal.
However, the Black Cats were not able to get the deal over the line on deadline day but still managed to sign four players on what was a busy end to the window for decision-makers Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey.
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano says that Fofana could still leave Chelsea this window and that a late Sunderland attempt to sign him collapsed: He said: “David Datro Fofana still expected to leave Chelsea in the next days. “Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Saudi and Holland among markets being explored to pick best option. Hoffenheim and Sunderland opened talks to sign Datro on Deadline Day but negotiations collapsed.”
