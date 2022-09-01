Sunderland transfer state of play: Goalkeeper hunt update as ex-SAFC and Newcastle defender released

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One position Sunderland are looking to strengthen is in goal to provide cover and competition for No1 Anthony Patterson.

Ahead of the 11pm deadline, Sunderland have been linked with former player Vito Mannone and Manchester United man Matej Kovar.

Alex Bass has been brought in from Portsmouth this summer, while Patterson has established himself as the Black Cats’ No1 option between the sticks.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. PA picture.

Yet according to The Sun recently, Sunderland may be tempted to make a loan move for Kovar. The 22-year-old Czech was loaned out to Burton last season but only made six League One appearances.

Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle defender released

Meanwhile, former Sunderland and Newcastle United defender Danny Rose is available on a free.

David Ornstein, from the Athletic, reported: “Danny Rose now a free agent.

“32yo left-back has reached mutual agreement with Watford for cancellation of contract; was valid until summer 2023. Both parties decided their futures should go in different directions.”

Manchester United loanee reacts to Sunderland move

Amad Diallo is looking forward to a new challenge at Sunderland after completing a season-long loan move from Manchester United.

Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability.

And Amad, the 20-year-old winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas.

Amad said: “I feel good and very positive about this opportunity, so I’m happy to be here.

"It was a great experience to play with Manchester United, but I’m here for a new challenge and I want to try my best to bring a lot of success to the club.

"I feel good physically and I think this is the best team for me to progress and although I’ve never been to the Stadium of Light before, I know the supporters are great so I hope we can win many games together.”