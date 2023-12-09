It was a good evening for Chris Rigg and his Sunderland under-18 teammates against Manchester City on Friday evening.

One of Sunderland's newest recruits, Ivan Struk, played 45 minutes as the under-18s defeated their Manchester City counterparts on Friday night.

Sunderland have reached a pre-contract agreement with the Ukranian to sign with the club, as recently revealed by The Echo.

The 16-year-old cannot yet sign full-time terms at Sunderland until January but has agreed a pre-scholarship with the Black Cats and is now featuring regularly for the club's under-18s side.

Sruk played alongside Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg as the under-18s ran out 3-1 winners against Manchester City in the under-18 Premier League competition.

Sunderland took the lead through Ben Creamer after 48 minutes only to have Manchester CIty's Farid Alfa-Ruprecht net an equaliser just two minutes later.

The Black Cats took the lead once again, though, as Rigg netted before exciting Trey Ogunsuyi slotted away a penalty to seal victory on the road for Fin Lynch's side.