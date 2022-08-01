Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s some of the latest Black Cats gossip from around the web:

Iversen reports resurface

Earlier in the window Sunderland were credited with interest in Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen playing for Preston. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have since signed stopper Alex Bass to compete with Anothony Patterson between the sticks, yet Iversen’s name has continued to be mentioned.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, West Brom and Sunderland are keen on the 25-year-old, who played regularly on loan at Preston in the Championship last season.

Nixon goes on to say the move will depend on if Iversen leaves on loan or permanently, while a decision probably won’t be made until later in the transfer window.

Portsmouth boss discusses Jack Diamond

Sunderland will also have to weigh up which of their younger players need to leave, either on loan or permanently, this summer.

Jack Diamond wasn’t included in the Black Cats’ squad for Sunday’s match against Coventry, and the 22-year-old would have multiple suitors if he was allowed to leave Wearside.

Sunderland have already turned down an approach from League Two side Harrogate, where the winger has impressed on two separate loan spells.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley also spoke about the player during an interview with BBC Radio Solent:

"Jack’s a player we know well, he ruined our FA Cup involvement last year,” said Cowley. “He’s obviously a Sunderland boy who’s come through the academy there, he’s a good player but no we have clarity on what we’d like to bring in.”

Warnock says Sunderland are one to watch

Finally, Neil Warnock has tipped Sunderland as one to watch in the Championship this season.

In his column for the Sun, the former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss said: “They’re a sleeping giant and have one of the league’s best strikers in Ross Stewart.

“I was told last year to go and watch this Sunderland striker called Charlie Wyke, who would soon be available.

“I went to watch him but ended up saying, “One of the best strikers in the league has got to be Stewart.”