Sunderland’s transfer window has been nothing short of extraordinary, with Régis Le Bris on the verge of having the most complete squad the club has boasted in decades. From Granit Xhaka’s headline arrival to the potential capture of Nordi Mukiele from PSG, the Black Cats have blended big-name experience with emerging talent, ensuring depth and quality in every department.

So what might Le Bris’ ideal squad look like once the window slams shut? It’s a question fans are asking with excitement, especially after the emphatic 3-0 win over West Ham on opening day. With new signings like Robin Roefs, Simon Adingra, Habib Diarra and Omar Alderete all arriving to complement Sunderland’s existing core, competition for places is fierce, and the options are vast.

From the back line to the forward line, this is a squad stacked with versatility and potential. Whether it’s Adingra providing flair out wide, Ballard and Alderete forming a commanding partnership, or Xhaka marshalling the midfield, Le Bris suddenly has the tools to craft multiple systems and styles.

Here, we take a look – with a pinch of salt – at what Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench could look like once the transfer dust settles:

