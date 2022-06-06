Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for The Staggies during a breakthrough 2021/22 campaign, but looks increasingly likely to leave Victoria Park.

According to Football Scotland, Charles-Cook, who came through the ranks at Charlton, “favours a move back to England with Sunderland a potential destination.”

The Black Cats signed Ross Stewart from Ross County in January 2021 and the frontman has been a big success on Wearside, scoring 26 League One goals during the 2021/22 season.

Regan Charles-Cook playing for Ross County. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grayson second favourite for the Blackpool job

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Blackpool are still searching for a new manager after Neil Critchley’s surprise departure last week.

Critchley won promotion from League One with Blackpool before leading The Tangerines to a 16th-place finish in the Championship.

He left Bloomfield Road to become Steven Gerrard's assistant at Aston Villa.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt is the early favourite with bookmakers to replace Critchley, while former Sunderland and Leeds boss Simon Grayson, who has previously managed Blackpool is second on the list with bookmakers SkyBet at 7/2.

German club interested in Hoffmann

Finally, former Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann is reportedly being tracked by German second-division club Eintracht Braunschweiger.

The 23-year-old made 23 appearances while on loan at the Stadium of Light last season but has returned to parent club Bayern Munich.