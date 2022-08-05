Here are some of the latest SAFC-related rumours from around the web:
Reported target set for move
Despite the arrival of Alex Bass, Sunderland may still look to sign a third goalkeeper this summer, which would allow 21-year-old Jacob Carney to leave on loan.
The Black Cats and Championship rivals Norwich had been credited with interest in former Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles, yet the 32-year-old now looks set for a return to the Premier League.
According to our sister title the Yorkshire Post, Robles, who is available after leaving Real Betis in the summer, is set to sign for Leeds and become third choice at Elland Road.
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has spoken about adding a more experienced goalkeeper to his squad.
Broadhead’s situation at Everton
Sunderland remain interested in Everton forward Nathan Broadhead but look set to face competition from Championship rivals.
It has been reported by the Athletic that Everton have offered Broadhead a new deal and plan to loan him out again this summer.
The 24-year-old, who didn’t feature in pre-season, doesn’t appear to be in Frank Lampard’s first-team plans, despite an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
In his pre match press conference ahead of their game against Chelsea, Lampard even spoke about the possibility of playing midfielder Dele Ali up front.
"The first thing I'll say is I don't think we're the only team still looking for solutions,” said Lampard. “When the window goes three weeks into the season, to say everyone needs to get their business done early sounds great, but it's not always the way. Some have talked about younger players going on loan, they need development."
Iversen to fight for his place at Leicester
Back to the goalkeeping department, and another player who has been linked with Sunderland this summer is Leicester stopper Daniel Iversen.
West Brom were also said to be keen on the 25-year-old, yet he now looks less likely to leave the King Power Stadium.
Following the departure of Kasper Schmeichel to Nice, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has said Iversen and Danny Ward will compete for the No 1 jersey.