Sunderland are aware of the need to add depth and quality to their ranks, with injury leaving their striking options limited and with the squad still lacking an orthodox right back.

Speakman added that there are funds available from the board for permanent acquisitions, providing the player meets the right criteria.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman

He has hinted that as was the case last year, there will be a mix of short and long-term additions to the squad.

Like many clubs Sunderland have noticed that clubs in the top tiers are retaining more players in case of further COVID-19 disruption, making the loan market in particular slower moving to begin with.

The Sporting Director has nevertheless said that the club are monitoring a number of targets.

“If you cast your thinking back a year, we entered the January transfer window only a short period of time after I joined,” Speakman said.

“We tried to make acquisitions that were for the short-term benefit in terms of a couple of loan signings, and a couple of permanent in Carl Winchester and Ross Stewart, which I think have been really good acquisitions for the club.

“We’ll always try to approach it in that way.

“It’s about getting the right mix.

“January always comes with its difficulties in terms of players being under contract and teams being halfway through the season, so the motivation to let players go is often limited,” he added.

