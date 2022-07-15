Here’s some of the latest SAFC-related gossip from around the web:
Cats were interested in Blackburn full-back
Sunderland and Nottingham Forest were reportedly interested in Blackburn full-back Jay Haddow, who has signed his first professional contract with Rovers instead.
Haddow, 18, is a Japanese under-19 international who represented Blackburn’s under-18 and under-23 sides last season.
According to Lancashire Live, Haddow was being tracked by Premier League and Championship clubs, but has now penned an initial two-year deal, with the option of an additional 12 months, at Ewood Park.
Reda Khadra in talks with Sheffield United
Sunderland have also been credited with interest in Brighton winger Reda Khadra, yet Championship rivals Sheffield United appear to be in pole position to sign the 21-year-old.
According to Yorkshire Live, while reports United have ‘won the race’ to sign Khadra are a little premature, the attacker was in Sheffield this week to have a look around.
The report goes on to say that ‘other clubs are keen and there is still work to do on it but encouraging so far.’
Will Grigg signs for MK Dons
Elsewhere, former Sunderland striker Will Grigg has re-signed for League One side MK Dons on a permanent basis.
The 31-year-old was a free agent after his Black Cats contract expired this summer, while he has recently returned from a hamstring injury.
“It’s amazing to be here,” Grigg told iFollow MK Dons. “I’ve had two great loans here but to finally make a permanent move is really exciting and I really appreciate everyone at the Club who has worked hard to make this happen.
“I had quite a few offers on the table but as soon as the interest came from here, it was something that appealed to me massively- - this Club has always had a place in my heart but it’s not just about that, it’s also where I think is best for me to score goals and be successful.”