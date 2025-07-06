Sunderland linked with £40.5m double deal and goalkeeper move as Kristjaan Speakman sanctions loan switch
Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has prompted a flurry of transfer activity, with Régis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman are working through a long list of ambitious targets.
There have been new names linked, deals progressing, and one high-profile rejection confirmed. Sunderland’s strategy is becoming increasingly clear – build a young, dynamic squad but sprinkle it with experience where possible. Here, we take a look at everything you may have missed today:
Transfer details emerge as Aouchiche joins Aberdeen
Adil Aouchiche has joined Aberdeen on loan for the 2025–26 season, and the Dons have confirmed they hold an option to make the move permanent next summer for around £1.5million
The 22-year-old French midfielder made 37 appearances for Sunderland and also spent part of last season on loan at Portsmouth. Aouchiche said he felt “wanted” by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and is relishing the opportunity to compete in Europe. “I want to achieve things here and hopefully make some good memories,” he said.
Chemsdine Talbi closing in on £19.5million move
Sunderland’s move for Club Brugge star Chemsdine Talbi is now in the final stages, with the 19-year-old winger expected to complete a £19.5million switch to Wearside in the coming days.
Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad reported on Sunday that Talbi has been left out of Brugge’s pre-season trip to Glasgow to face Rangers. The forward is understood to be finalising his switch to the Stadium of Light and has been offered a five-year deal by Sunderland. He scored eight goals and provided five assists last term and ranked in the 95th percentile for key passes among wingers outside Europe’s top seven leagues.
Sources in Belgium say Brugge were desperate to keep hold of the teenager following his standout performances in the Champions League last season, particularly against Atalanta, but Sunderland’s €23million bid (around £19.5million) proved too strong to resist.
Bulka turns down Sunderland for Saudi move
Elsewhere, Sunderland’s pursuit of OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has ended in disappointment. The Polish international has joined newly promoted Saudi Pro League side SC Neom for a reported fee of €15million (around £12.7million).
Bulka had just one year left on his deal in France and was seen as a key target for Sunderland as they sought elite-level competition for Anthony Patterson. However, the 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract in Saudi Arabia following a lucrative financial offer. Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Sunday that Bulka had passed a medical and turned down Sunderland’s proposal in the process.
Luis Suárez offer amid Liverpool and Man Utd links
Sunderland have also tabled a formal offer for Almería striker Luis Suárez. That’s according to journalist Jose Gomez Perez, who claims the Black Cats’ bid exceeds the fee Almería expected to receive for the Colombian forward.
Suárez, 27, scored 31 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions last season and is one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe this summer. However, Spanish outlet A Bola claim Portuguese side Sporting CP are currently leading the race to sign him as a potential replacement for Viktor Gyökeres. Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked, but Sunderland remain firmly in the picture. Suárez is said to be weighing up his options, with Champions League football a key ambition. The striker is rated at around £21million.
Sam Johnstone linked following coaching appointment
Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Sunderland could move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, once rated at around £10million, to provide top-flight competition for Patterson. The 31-year-old is admired by new Sunderland goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone at both Aston Villa and Wolves.
The experienced stopper has two years left on his contract at Molineux, but a loan deal could be explored. Sunderland had looked at options in Europe but are said to be considering domestic alternatives following Bulka’s decision to head to the Middle East.
