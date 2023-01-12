“It’s really interesting the perception of Swansea, that’s why I have been studying them this week.

“They are number one in the league for ball possession, something like number for shots at goal, yet there is a perception they are not having a very good season. They are a very, very good team.

“I think we felt that in the first half down there until we got it sorted out. We were playing without a centre-forward that day and their middle centre-half Darling just kept waltzing through the middle of the team and caused us problems.

“Until we addressed that we were in trouble because they are a really good football team.

“We have to be wary of them and it’s a difficult game because of the conundrum of here’s the team that has the ball more than any team in our league. Here we are at home wanting to engage our fans so that they don’t see Swansea come on our pitch and just pass the ball around.

“We need to get after the game and make sure they know they are in a football match, and when we have the ball we are good with the ball so they have to chase around.