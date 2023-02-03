“The difficulty is we have lost Corry Evans along with Ross Stewart. These are two men in a dressing room of kids really.

“We worked really, really hard to bring in another midfield player in of substance, of character who I know is a very, very good player. We got really close and it didn’t happen so we were left frustrated.

“At the top end of the pitch we worked extraordinarily hard for the two and a half days we had to find another striker. We were happy to go in with two top strikers in our opinion and now we find ourselves with one.

“It was really difficult late on to try and identify anybody. We worked really hard for a considerable amount of time to try and bring in another 18-year-old striker who had huge potential but didn’t quite fall our way.