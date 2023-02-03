Sunderland transfer news: What Tony Mowbray said about Everton's Ellis Simms, free agents and Millwall
Sunderland are preparing for this weekend’s Championship fixture at Millwall – and head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
The Black Cats have been left short of options up front after missing out on a deal to sign another striker on transfer deadline day.
An injury to Ross Stewart also means the side will be without their top scorer for the remainder of the campaign.
Still, Sunderland will be hoping to build on last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Premier League side Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
“It was only about Everton at the end of the day.
“I know Sean really well and they were trying to do their business. If they had done their business I was really hopeful Ellis would be coming back.
“We were trying to do other business and weren’t sitting waiting on Ellis. If Ellis had of come through it would have been great and I’d have had a different type of problem trying to keep everybody happy to give them a game.
“It didn’t happen for Everton and didn’t happen for us.”
“The difficulty is we have lost Corry Evans along with Ross Stewart. These are two men in a dressing room of kids really.
“We worked really, really hard to bring in another midfield player in of substance, of character who I know is a very, very good player. We got really close and it didn’t happen so we were left frustrated.
“At the top end of the pitch we worked extraordinarily hard for the two and a half days we had to find another striker. We were happy to go in with two top strikers in our opinion and now we find ourselves with one.
“It was really difficult late on to try and identify anybody. We worked really hard for a considerable amount of time to try and bring in another 18-year-old striker who had huge potential but didn’t quite fall our way.
“What I do know is the recruitment department will be trying to identify the next 18,19,20-year-old striker who we can sign permanently and give a five-year deal to.”
“We have looked at every market and discussed the free players.
“At the moment we are happy to do with what we’ve got.
“I say happy but we were left disappointed with some of the targets that we had.
“I think it’s right to say there is a plan and we are trying to create an identity and a culture and I think it’s important that the right players come in that we identify and go through the processes.
“I would prefer to go into these games with the players we have got than bringing in any number nine because he has a number nine on his shirt.
“If he doesn’t fit the culture and identify and what we are trying to coach into the team, I think it’s more important to keep on doing what we are trying to do.”
“The league is always your bread and butter.
“We have total focus on it and the balance is to try and bring training down too much.
“Playing against Millwall away is probably as tough a game as you can have.
“The noise the fans make and the drive the supporters give their team is like an extra man.
“We have to get to the levels we can get to and find the same intensity levels that we showed last weekend.”
“When I look at us now we have to play to our strengths and have to go and play.
“It’s how you want to play and I believe with the players we’ve got and talent that we’ve got we have to be able to pass and play, and I think they enjoy doing that.”
“The fixture list is the fixture list.
“I said after the game at Fulham both managers could probably be without the replay but you don’t want to be out of it.
“The positive for me is I say to them they are young lads.
“Ultimately they get judged on what’s on the pitch. Days seem to disappear when you are doing a lot of travelling like this.
“I hope they are young enough and full enough of love for the game and don’t feel fatigued.”
“We talk a lot about bringing in the right characters and the right people.
“Everyone around football had seen Joe develop at Wigan.
“Around training he just wants to play football and is excited at the opportunity to come and play.
“I think for Joffy I feel as if he will feel now he is going to play and we are going to rely on him to score goals.
“I think we are all excited to see how he fits in with Amad, Patrick and Jack.”
“For the football team it’s obviously a huge blow.
“He’s a big personality around the group and I think the team feels safer with him on the pitch.
“He missed three months when I first came here.
“We have to find a way really. Now Amad has come to the fore, Joe Gelhardt is here who is an exciting prospect and we see how exciting the team can be with these technical, fast players.
“We have to do it on match days of corse and the challenge for these lads without is to get enough bodies in the box to help us win matches.”
On Stewart’s recovery: “You just hope there is a smooth rehabilitation.
“The medical department will have a clear plan for him and we look forward for the days we can get him back on the pitch.”