“There is always the debate of do you risk the guys who have played in the first couple of games, do you give the other guys an opportunity to come in and show what they can do?

“That’s for a variety of reasons. One: do they justify coming into the starting XI? Equally we need to keep their minutes up to make sure what happened when I first came into the building, that some are not overused and some are not underused.

“I understand it’s only two games but I still think it’s important that everybody gets an opportunity to show where they are individually.

“I think if we win the game and play well everybody says it’s a good decision. Equally if we lose a key player I then go into a very important league game without a key player.