Sunderland transfer news: Tony Mowbray gives detailed verdict on whether SAFC would sign a free agent after Ross Stewart blow
Sunderland are assessing the free agent market after Ross Stewart's injury setback but head coach Tony Mowbray says his first preference is to give his squad the chance to show they can thrive in the Scot's absence.
Though he feels they are a week or two away from realistically featuring regularly in the Championship, Mowbray says it is also a chance to begin integrating Sunderland's four new recruits.
Edouard Michut has suffered a minor injury setback but Amad Diallo made his debut against Middlesbrough while Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba are moving closer to being considered for a place in the matchday squad.
Mowbray turned to Patrick Roberts and a slight shift in system at the Riverside and he could continue with that when Millwall visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
Mowbray said: "It has to be the right player, in my mind, the recruitment team's mind, Kristjaan's mind, the owner's mind...
"Players who are out of contract, they have to fit into the culture of the club.When you sign a player in the transfer window, you've done your work on them and you know that they are going to come in and fit into your culture.
"They know the parameters of what's expected, you've had those conversations with them. If you draft in a free agent who wasn't even on your radar in the window, just because they play up front, you could get it disastrously wrong.
"What I think is wise at this moment is to give the team the opportunity, the chance to show we're a good team with or without [Ross].
"We've signed four new young players and at some stage they need the opportunity to come in and make the squad and try to impact the team.
"I think they can, so let's wait and see. They're a week or two away in my mind from coming in and lighting everything up. You see flashes from them in training, how fast and direct they are.
"We're taking them to all the games so they understand the Championship and what's required, the demands on the whole team.
"They need opportunities at some stage, they're young players that we've bought and we'll give them the chance when it's right.
“You’d be silly not to have a look at what’s on offer in terms of free agents and cast an eye over every opportunity that’s out there," he added.
"To be honest, though, the phone never stops ringing. Every agent in the country tells you who they’ve got as a free agent, whether they’re experienced or young, pertinent or not.
"They all say they’ve got the player you need on a free, but obviously that’s not always the case.
"They’re a player who’s just been released from a National League team, yet they’re going to light up the Championship.
"You have to do your due diligence on all these things, but I’ve just been in with the recruitment department before coming in here and they’ve been telling me about free agents and passed on a few names to see if there’s any relevance."