The attacking midfielder had been on Sunderland’s radar before the start of this summer’s transfer window, while the Black Cats saw a bid rejected for him last month.

Championship clubs Luton and Bristol City were also credited with interest in Rudoni, who scored 12 goals and registered five assists for a struggling Wimbledon side in League One last season.

The Dons were looking for a fee of close to £1million for the player, while it’s now being reported that Huddersfield agreed an £800,000 sum to complete the deal.

Jack Rudoni has moved from AFC Wimbledon to Huddersfield. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Huddersfield’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s website: “We’ve had a longstanding interest in bringing Jack to Huddersfield Town, so we’re very happy to welcome him to the Club today.

"When we got the chance to speak to him, it was quickly clear that he had a real desire to join us too.”

Cats could face former striker

Elsewhere, Sunderland are preparing to face Dundee United in a pre-season friendly this weekend – and could come up against one of their former strikers.

Steven Fletcher completed his move to Tannadice Park earlier this month, after being released by Stoke City, and will link up with Jack Ross at the SPL club.

“I spoke to the gaffer even before he came here,” said Fletcher after completing the move. “It was a few years ago actually, so I knew he liked me and I like the way he speaks. So when he and Tony (Asghar, the sporting director) got in touch a few weeks ago I knew it would be good for me.

“I had a few options to stay in England and I still feel I can play down there for a while yet.”

Bali Mumba joins Plymouth

Another former Sunderland player has also moved on, with Bali Mumba joining League One side Plymouth on a season-long loan deal from Norwich.

The 20-year-old, who was sold by Sunderland in 2020, made 13 appearances on loan at Peterborough last season.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said: "Bali Mumba will add pace, directness and excitement to our right wing back department this season.”