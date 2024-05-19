Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland pair have been linked with loan moves during the summer window

Sunderland duo Matty Young and Caden Kelly have been linked with loan moves during the summer transfer window.

Young, 17, enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan with National League North side Darlington last season under former Newcastle United man Steve Watson. The Quakers managed to beat the drop with the England youth international stopper an integral part of Darlo’s late-season success.

According to Alan Nixon, League Two club Notts County are keen to sign Young on loan next season as the player looks to take the next steps in his promising career. It is understood that the player’s camp would like Young to continue playing regularly with a view to breaking through into Sunderland’s first team in future seasons.

Kelly, 20, made his first team debut for Sunderland during the 2022-23 season under Alex Neil in The Carabao Cup but has predominately played for the club’s under-21 team since. The attacker made the bench six times for the first team last season but wasn’t brought on.

The former Manchester City man has played a key role in a successful campaign for Sunderland’s under-21s, who finished in the Premier League 2 play-off positions before beating West Ham in the quarter-final. Graeme Murty’s side will play Reading next week with a place in the final up for grabs.