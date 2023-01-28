Gelhardt completed his short-term move on Friday and will be in contention to make his debut when the Black Cats return to Championship action against Millwall next weekend.

Sunderland beat a number of their divisional rivals to the deal and the 20-year-old has explained how the team's attacking style and emphasis on handing young players regular opportunities settled his decision.

"It was a tough decision, it's an important move for my development," Gelhardt told safc.com.

Sunderland loan signing Joe Gelhardt

"I spoke to the manager and he told me about how they play and the young lads and I think it just fits me perfectly. One I spoke to him it was a no-brainer.

"I spoke to him for about an hour and a half and I just got a really good idea of what the club is like and how he works - I liked what I heard. I'm excited to work for him.

"It's a very young squad here and an exciting one, and you can see them developing quickly.

"It's positive, attacking football from what I've seen so far this season, and even just watching on the tele you can feel how loud the fans are. I can't wait to get out and play at the Stadium of Light."