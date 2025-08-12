Sunderland have completed the signing of Omar Alderete from Getafe

Sunderland have completed their eleventh summer signing, signing Omar Alderete from La Liga side Getafe.

The fee is officially undisclosed, but is understood to be in the region of £10 million with the potential for a small number of future add-ons. Alderete has signed a four-year deal on Wearside and his arrival represents a major boost for the club ahead of their return to the Premier League, with central defence one of the areas where the depth of the squad was clearly lacking.

It remains to be seen whether Alderete will feature on opening day having only played once for the La Liga side in pre season, but he will have a significant part to play over the course of the campaign. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Alderete would bring athleticism to Sunderland’s defence, but that he also had plenty to contribute on the ball.

“We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland,” Speakman said.

“He’s a player with extensive experience in European Club football and at the international level. It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

Sunderland have confirmed that Alderete will wear the number 15 shirt.

Omar Alderete’s first words as a Sunderland player

Alderete said he was excited for the opportunity and looking forward to play in the Premier League.

“I’m feeling great about signing for this great team, so I’m really happy,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to my first experience in the Premier League – it’s a great challenge for me. I know it’s a historic Club, and when they told me there was an opportunity, I was excited about coming here. It’s always important to have the support of the people, and I’m going to give it my all on the pitch.”