The 20-year-old has been in outstanding form of late, scoring six goals in his last 11 appearances.

That has caught the eye of the Manchester United hierarchy, but as it stands they are minded to let the winger continue his progress on Wearside.

It now appears likely that only unexpected injury or transfer developments will see the 20-year-old make an early return to Old Trafford.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director told safc.com that he believes all parties are agreed that staying at the Stadium of Light is the ideal course of action given an unsuccessful loan at Rangers last season.

"Manchester United have an option to recall him up until a certain date, all the feedback that we’ve had from them so far is that they’re delighted with how it’s gone, how we’ve treated him and how he’s performed,” he said.

"Obviously he’s come off the back of a loan [at Rangers] that I think is generally accepted as having not been as successful. I’m sure Manchester United fully respect the fact that it’s a really good, sweet spot he’s in at the minute. Everything at the minute is fully geared up towards him staying here for the rest of the season.”

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag spoke about Amad’s situation earlier this week and appeared to signal that he will not recall the 20-year-old if possible, having been impressed both with his game time and how he is developing in the Championship.

Sunderland winger Amad

United are known to be on the hunt for another striker in the January window.

"We consider everything to strengthen the team but I have a little bit of reservation about that because I don't want to stop the process," ten Hag said.