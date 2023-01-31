Wright had initially looked set to stay and battle for his place at Sunderland despite rising competition for places, but has decided to take the opportunity to get regular Championship starts as The Millers look to beat the drop.

Tony Mowbray told Wright he would stand his way if the experienced defender had wanted to pursue other opportunities, saying his respect for the 30-year-old meant he wanted the decision to be in his hands.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has hailed Wright as the ‘ultimate professional’ after sanctioning his departure until the summer at least.

He added that the move was the ‘best outcome’ for all parties.

“Bailey is the ultimate professional and he has been an outstanding member of our squad, especially over the last 18 months,” Speakman said.

"Tony and I have had numerous conversations with him this season because his game time has been limited and he is motivated to play regularly – we agreed that if the right opportunity presented itself in January, we would not stand in his way and we believe this move is the best outcome for all parties.

“All at SAFC are grateful for Bailey’s contribution – on and off the pitch – and we wish him the best of luck.”