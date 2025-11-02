Sunderland are eyeing Jorne Spileers and André Luiz in a potential double European transfer swoop

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are reportedly planning another ambitious move in the transfer market as Régis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman continue to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League while maintaining the club’s long-term strategy of targeting emerging European talent.

According to reports from Walfoot, the Black Cats are preparing to return to familiar territory by raiding Club Brugge for a second successive season – this time for highly rated defender Jorne Spileers. The 20-year-old centre-back, valued at around €3.5million (£3million) and is seen as one of Belgian football’s brightest young prospects and has already amassed 84 senior appearances, including 17 so far this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spileers, a Belgium Under-21 international, is admired for his calmness in possession and intelligent defensive positioning – qualities that fit perfectly within Le Bris’ modern, progressive system. Having been promoted to the Club Brugge first team in 2022, the young defender has become a mainstay at the Jan Breydel Stadium, earning praise for his maturity and ability to play out from the back under pressure.

Sunderland’s pursuit of Spileers follows the success of Chemsdine Talbi, who arrived from Brugge last summer and has quickly established himself as a first-team regular at the Stadium of Light. The club’s recruitment team is understood to be hopeful of repeating that success story, though Brugge’s firm stance could make negotiations challenging. The Belgian side are said to be in a “comfortable position” given Spileers’ contract runs until 2028, meaning Sunderland may need to offer well above £3million to tempt them into a sale. German side Borussia Mönchengladbach are also reportedly monitoring the situation.

But the Black Cats’ European scouting network has not stopped in Belgium. According to Bruno Andrade of ESPN Brazil, Sunderland have also set their sights on Rio Ave forward André Luiz, a 23-year-old Brazilian forward who has made a blistering start to the 2025–26 Liga Portugal season.

A graduate of Flamengo’s famous academy, Luiz has registered four goals and three assists in just eight league games, catching the attention of scouts across Europe. Known for his acceleration, strength and composed finishing, he has been a standout performer for Rio Ave and is now viewed as one of the most exciting attacking talents in Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfermarkt currently values Luiz at €2.5million (£2.1million), though any January move could cost Sunderland considerably more given that he is under contract until 2028 and Rio Ave only recently made his signing permanent for €2.2million (£1.9million). Flamengo no longer retain a sell-on clause, meaning the Portuguese side would stand to make a significant profit if they sanctioned a mid-season sale.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

For Sunderland, both potential deals reflect the club’s now well-established transfer philosophy under Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman – investing in youth, potential and resale value rather than established stars. Le Bris’ track record of developing young players, combined with the club’s growing European scouting footprint, suggests that Wearside’s recruitment strategy is showing no signs of slowing down.

Should Sunderland move decisively in January, a double European swoop for Spileers and Luiz would underline the club’s ambition to strengthen for both the present and the future – another clear signal that the Black Cats intend to remain a permanent fixture in the Premier League.