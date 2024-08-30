Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with two new names ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline

Sunderland Nation have stated that Sunderland are now considering a loan swoop for David Datro Fofana at Chelsea. The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Norwegian side Molde during the 2022-23 campaign in an £11million deal.

The same outlet also links Sunderland with Lyon attacker Gift Orban. The attacker joined the club for around €14million (£11.7million) last January. Their report says that Sunderland are plotting a loan move for the highly-rated player but will face competition from Burnley.

Lyon signing players in attacking areas could mean they allow Gift Orban to leave during the last hours of the window with reports suggesting the French club are looking at a deal to bring former Manchester United and Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha in.

The Black Cats are believed to be exploring other options after missing out on Alexandre Mendy, Roko Simic and Tom Cannon.