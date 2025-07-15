Jordan Henderson’s move to Brentford has been officially confirmed today

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Henderson is set to return to the Stadium of Light in August after Brentford confirmed the signing of the experienced midfielder on a two-year contract.

Brentford are Sunderland's third opponent of the Premier League campaign, and recently appointed the former Republic of Ireland international Keith Andrews as their new head coach following Thomas Frank's departure for Spurs. Henderson had been heavily linked with a return to the Stadium of Light this summer, though The Echo understands that a move never advanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson's departure from Ajax was confirmed last week and Brentford have moved quickly to secure his signature. Andrews said that Henderson would bring valuable experience to the dressing room and that after extensive due diligence the club were confident he was still capable of making a significant impact on the pitch.

"When we became aware of Jordan’s availability, it was a pretty simple decision," Andrews said.

“We did our due diligence around his recent games to see where he is: he’s still phenomenally fit and he’s still phenomenally motivated to achieve things in the game, having already achieved a lot.

“With the void of experienced players leaving the building - Christian Nørgaard, Mark Flekken and Ben Mee - it was important to replace that. We’ve got a pretty young squad, overall, and we’ve got a lot of club experience, which is really important, with the likes of Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Ethan Pinnock and Josh Dasilva, who is still at the club doing rehab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But what Jordan will bring is that he has been one of the most influential leaders in modern Premier League years. He’s been at the forefront of driving for titles and Champions Leagues at a fantastic football club.

“He also has experience at international level with England and, with that, comes a level of experience, professionalism and dedication to his profession - that’s the exact way we want to be as a football club. He will drive standards and be a brilliant addition to the squad.”

Jordan Henderson explains why he opted for Brentford switch

Henderson said he had been impressed by Brentford's rise over recent years and that the move became an 'easy decision' after talks with the club hierarchy.

“I’m delighted that I’m here; I’m very excited to get started and get going," Henderson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always had huge admiration for the club and what they’ve achieved over the last few years, in particular, how they’ve grown as a club. I’ve been told how organised and well-run the club is, it’s very family-oriented, which I think is very important.

“When I spoke to Phil Giles [director of football], Lee Dykes [technical director] and Keith, I just had a really good feeling about everything. As soon as I had that conversation, it was clear for me that I wanted to come here and it was an easy decision in the end.

“When I spoke to Keith a few times, he was very good and very honest, and he’s excited to get started as well. He was another big reason why I wanted to come and try to help the club keep moving forward.”

Having been named in Thomas Tuchel's England squad since his appointment as England boss, Henderson is hoping to play at next summer's World Cup.