The PSG loanee has had a strong second half of the campaign and has featured regularly in Mowbray’s side, and the club have an option to buy already agreed with the French Champions. The fee has been reported to be in the region of €2.5 million, with significant add-ons.

The Sunderland head coach says the club will make a decision based on their summer budget, and says the player himself will also have a decision to make. Michut has reportedly been tracked by Premier League clubs after breaking into the starting XI on a consistent basis in recent months.

"Edouard is a young footballer who has shown what a talent he is and what an exceptionally good footballer he is,” Mowbray said.

Sunderland midfielder Edouard Michut

"He's a young guy who's been thrust into a different country, a different squad, and the positive for him has been that we've had some French-speaking lads around him.

"As I sat here, we ultimately haven't made the decision. We want to get the season finished and see how it goes, and then it's a two-way conversation.

"Edouard has to decide whether he's enjoyed it enough, whether he's had enough game time and whether the way we play suits him.

“We have to decide whether the cost is appropriate for what we will have to try and add to the team and what we have to strengthen in all areas of the pitch.”

Mowbray also held a meeting with Manchester United’s loan manager Les Parry this week, and says that he expects Amad to be given the chance to impress Erik Ten Hag in pre-season.

ten Hag publicly considered the prospect of bringing Amad back to the club in the January window, but instead opted to let him continue his impressive progress on Wearside for the rest of the campaign.

"I think Man United are happy, but I think the next step is for them to take him on pre-season to America,” Mowbray said.

"That’s what I think is going to happen. Then they’ll see how he gets on.

"They know what they’ve got, they bought him, but I think when the new manager came in, it was right on the cusp of whether they were going to keep him or not.

"He liked some of the stuff, but then he maybe wasn’t sure about other things. I’m sure he’s been watching Amad’s clips from games, just as I watch all of our players who are out on loan, and seeing what he can do.

"But he’ll need to see him on a daily basis and feel what he brings.

"I’m sure everyone will have an opinion on whether he’s good enough or not good enough for Man United, but the reality is that the manager needs to watch him, see and feel him in a game, and see what he brings.”