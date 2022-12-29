Sunderland transfer news: Hartlepool United boss reveals why he has apologised to SAFC

Taylor has been the subject of a confusing situation at the Suit Direct Stadium after Pools manager Keith Curle suggested he was unsure of the 19-year-old’s best position and that he would look to send the midfielder back to the Stadium of Light.

But after a misunderstanding in the loan agreement, Curle revealed he would discuss things with the Black Cats before apologising to the Championship club.

And Curle recently revealed to our sister title the Hartlepool Mail those conversations have taken place and Taylor has now returned to Wearside.

Ellis Taylor has returned to Sunderland from his loan spell with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

"Yeah [we’ve spoken],” said Curle.

"I’ve apologised to Sunderland on behalf of myself, and the football club, because they had to recall him rather than our choice, but they understood.

"It’s a duty of care to us as well. We’re not a babysitting service and what we didn’t want to do was hamper Ellis’ progression in his career.

"He came out of Sunderland to come and play games. He came here and wasn’t playing the games and getting the game time that his career needed and that was the conversation we had.

"I spoke to the footballing department with Mark Venus and he was fully understanding, and appreciative, of the fact that he’s their player and they want him to improve and develop.”

Meanwhile, Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford and Taylor enjoyed a different view of Boxing Day’s success over Rochdale as they made up part of a bumper away following at the Crown Oil Arena.

