Sunderland have officially completed their second signing of the summer

Sunderlad have confirmed the signing of RC Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra.

The deal is believed to be comfortably a club record, and could eventually reach around £30 million. Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the deal reflected the club’s ‘progress and ambition’ as they return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence.

Diarra, 21, is a Senegal international who will add versatility and dynamism to Sunderland’s midfield options next season. He has signed a five-year contract on Wearside.

“Habib is an exciting talent, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC,” Speakman said.

“At 21, he already has more than 100 senior appearances on his resume, and he’s been a captain in one of Europe’s elite leagues. This underlines his undoubted quality and immense potential, and it reflects our progress and ambition that we have secured a player of his calibre. Like Sunderland, Habib is ready for the Premier League, and we look forward to taking this exciting step with him.”

In a statement Sunderland confirmed that Diarra would now have an extended summer break, having had significant international commitments since the end of the season. He’ll therefore link up with his new team mates at the Academy of Light later this month. Diarra is Sunderland’s second signing of the summer, after Enzo Le Fée officially became a Black Cats player on a permanent basis on Tuesday. Sunderland are also close to signing left back Reinildo Mandava following his departure from Atletico Madrid.

Habib Diarra’s first words as a Sunderland player

Speaking for the first time as a Sunderland player, Diarra pledged to ‘give everything’ for his new club.

“I’m happy and excited to become a Black Cat and I can’t wait to discover the Stadium of Light and its fans.” he said.

“Everyone saw last season’s success and I guarantee that I’ll give everything for this team and fight for these colours in the Premier League. I’m ready for this challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

