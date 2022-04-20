Sunderland’s main focus remains on their bid to secure a place in the League One play-offs this season.

Alex Neil’s side are currently preparing for a home double header against Cambridge United and fellow promotion contenders Rotherham United over the next seven days.

Positive results from those Stadium of Light clashes would send the Black Cats into a crucial final day trip to Morecambe, when supporters and players alike would have one eye on results elsewhere as the season reaches a thrilling climax.

Whether Sunderland’s play-off push reaches a successful conclusion or not, it seems likely Alex Neil will oversee a hectic summer in the transfer market as he pushes for success in his first full season in charge of the Black Cats.

Speculation over several possible transfer targets and a number of players linked with a move away from Wearside has dominated the headlines over the last few days.

The Sunderland Echo takes a look at some eye-catching moves being reported by a number of media outlets.

1. Former Black Cats keeper keen on a return to Stadium of Light (iNews) Former Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter is currently a free agent and he has suggested he would be open to a return to Wearside to help his old club in their bid to return to the Championship. Photo: Nigel Roddis

2. Black Cats have first option on Roberts deal (Northern Echo) Sunderland will have first refusal on a new deal for winger Patrick Roberts amid interest from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Hoffmann confirms contract clause to convert loan deal into permanent switch. German goalkeeper Rob Thorben Hoffmann joined the Black Cats on loan at the start of the season and he has confirmed there is a permanent option inserted into his deal. Photo: George Wood

4. Scottish giants join list of clubs interested in Ross Stewart (Daily Record) Ross Stewart has become a key player in Sunderland's push for a play-off place - and his form has ignited interest from Rangers in recent weeks. Swansea City and Norwich City have also been linked with a move for the striker. Photo: Alex Burstow