Sunderland transfer news: Five strikers Cats should target this summer including Everton ace

Despite a successful summer transfer window, the club found themselves short up front due to two long-term injuries for Ross Stewart as well as the recall of Ellis Simms.

Between them, the pair had scored 17 goals in 30 games and that lack of firepower up front could cost them a play-off place come May 8th. The loan signing of Joe Gelhardt hasn’t quite filled the void as hoped as he's looked bright in spells but has only scored three goals for the club.

In the summer the Black Cats will likely be looking to add at least two strikers to the club, providing Stewart doesn't leave, to ensure this season's events don't repeat themselves next year.

SAFC supporters watch the first team players open training session at the Stadium of Light.

The Echo looks at five potential striking options they could look to bring to Wearside this summer, including two possible returns.

Ellis Simms

Sunderland fans are well acquainted with Everton striker Simms after he spent the first half of the season on loan at the Stadium of Light.

Simms scored seven goals in 17 appearances for the Black Cats and he proved to be a suitable back-up to Stewart.

After several successful loan spells the striker was finally given a chance at Everton after being recalled from Sunderland.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Simms is a real threat in the air winning 2.8 headers per game according to FotMob.com. He is also a natural finisher.

His link-up play is also good, creating 15 chances in his time on Wearside, and getting two assists in the process.

Simms is out of contract at the end of next season and, despite making 10 appearances for Everton, Sunderland may be able to steal him away from the Toffees with the right offer.

Sam Surridge

Surridge has been linked with a move to the club twice, most recently in the January transfer window just gone.

The Nottingham Forest man has scored just one goal for the club this year from 17 appearances in the league, albeit the majority have been off the bench.

During Forest’s promotion campaign, Surridge scored seven goals after signing in the January window.

He came through the Bournemouth academy and had spells with Swansea City and Stoke City before joining Forest.

The 6ft 3in forward is a pressing forward, who is a good finisher when given the opportunities and is very useful in the air.

With Forest needing to cut their squad down after their huge summer and winter transfer windows this season, his future could be up in the air.

Bearing that in mind, as well as the fact the Englishman is out of contract next year, the Black Cats would likely be able to secure his services on a cut-price deal.

Danny Loader

Englishman abroad Loader hasn’t set the world alight since his move to Porto but he has shown signs of promise. In 32 games, primarily from the bench, he has seven goals and four assists, as well averaging a goal every 2.8 games.

Loader signed for Porto in 2020 on a free transfer after his contract expired at Sunderland’s Championship rivals Reading, where he made his league debut at 18.

He is primarily a striker but he offers versatility on the wings, with his pace and dribbling being his main strengths.

If the Black Cats went in for the England youth international he would offer something different up top and some much-needed raw pace in attack.

With Loader now aged 22, he is the type of player Sunderland have profiled recently and with his contract up in 2025, Porto could be tempted to sell the talented forward.

Miles Leaburn

The 19-year-old striker is having a breakout season in League One this season. The Charlton man made his professional debut this year and has since gone on to score 11 goals in the league.

The majority of his appearances have been from the bench, meaning he has averaged a goal every 133 minutes across 31 league games.

Leaburn stands at 6ft 5in, meaning he is a real aerial threat but despite his size, he is also a good dribbler of the ball.

His all-round game is very good for someone his age, linking-up well with his midfield and winning flick-ons where possible.

Premier League and Championship clubs are said to be interested in Leaburn so Sunderland may have stiff competition if they wish to sign the promising forward this summer when they look to strengthen.

Josh Maja

This one would certainly spark some controversy on Wearside but there's no doubting the former Sunderland man’s goal-scoring ability.

It has taken Maja a while to get going in France, following his move to Bordeaux, but this season he’s showing his class. With 13 goals and five assists in the league – his best return since he left the Black Cats in 2019.

Fans know all about Maja’s quality, he showed his goal-scoring prowess by scoring 15 goals in half a season back in the 2018-19 season earning his move to the then Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

His link-up play is also one of his real strengths, with the players Sunderland have at the club now, that strength could be a real asset if he were to return.