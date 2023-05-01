Sunderland transfer news: Five Anthony Patterson replacements Cats should consider amid Premier League interest

Following his immediate impact in League One after his recall from National League side Notts County, Patterson established himself as the Black Cats' first-choice goalkeeper for the rest of the season and needless to say, he has adapted to the Championship perfectly.

He signed a new four-year deal at the start of the season which contracts him to Sunderland until 2026 and Tony Mowbray sees a bright future for the England U21 international.

He said: “Anthony is just a big steady guy who is really good at keeping the ball out of his net and dealing with crosses. He has growth areas as you'd expect of a young goalkeeper, his distribution at times needs to be worked on and is getting worked on. But he doesn't have many faults or what I would call faults.

"It's amazing to think of what he's like when he's 30 and still got six-to-eight years still to play when he's so young now and so good at what he does. He obviously has a big future.”

Here the Sunderland Echo look at five possible replacements if Patterson does leave Wearside in the future.

Daniel Iversen

The obvious option in this list is Daniel Iversen as there has been reports of a possible swap deal between the Danish international and Patterson.

Iversen has recently become Leicester City's No1 goalkeeper, replacing Danny Ward and has since amassed a save percentage of 69.7% across his Premier League appearances.

Viktor Johansson

The Swede was another goalkeeper heavily linked with the Black Cats in the summer and interest may ramp up again this time round.

Rotherham’s No1 has kept 11 clean sheets this season and his save percentage and average number of saves per game are up there with the very best in the Championship this season.

Marek Rodák

Marek Rodák should be one to consider for Tony Mowbray as he has bags of experience in the Championship, being a vital part of Fulham's two promotion sides in the last four years.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order in both Premier League campaigns, being an outcast to Alphonse Areola in 2020-21 and this season to Bernd Leno and the 26-year-old may be eager for first-team football again.

Ethan Horvath

The on-loan Luton Town goalkeeper has been a vital part of the Hatters' push for promotion this season and they are confirmed to finish either third or fourth.

Leading the clean sheet tally this season in the Championship with 19 (tied with Ben Wilson), his parent club Nottingham Forest will certainly consider Horvath’s future and Sunderland should be keeping tabs on the American international.

Ben Wilson

Ben Wilson came through the ranks at Sunderland and is someone that Tony Mowbray should consider bringing back to the club this summer.