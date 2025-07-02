Sunderland are closing on another transfer addition

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Union Saint Gilloise's Noah Sadiki.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Sadiki is set to sign a five-year contract after once a medical is concluded. Sadiki is a versatile player with significant top-tier experience in Belgium, and is also a DR Congo international. Sunderland are paying a fee in the region of £15 million for Sadiki, with around £2.5 million in potential future add-ons.

It marks another significant transfer breakthrough for Sunderland in a busy week ahead of the players returning for pre-season testing on Friday. The club have already concluded a club-record deal for Habib Diarra, while former Atletico Madrid left back Reinildo Mandava is close to joining as a free agent. Goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has opted to join Neom, but the club are otherwise making solid progress.

Sadiki's main position is in central midfield, but he has also played as a right back. The 20-year-old looks set to become Sunderland's latest addition as they prepare for life in the Premier League following an eight-year absence.

Sunderland announce major Stadium of Light investment

Meanwhile, Sunderland have announced that they will make a seven-figure investment in the Stadium of Light this summer, which they say will take the experience on the concourses 'to a new level.

The club have on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Delaware North, who operate hospitality and merchandise services at more than 50 major venues. That includes Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in the UK, and the MCG and MetLife Stadium abroad. The investment will see the concourses at the Stadium of Light refurbished and the club say it will also mean an improved range of catering options for fans next season.

Chief Business Officer David Bruce said Delaware North were a 'natural partner' for the club and that the deal would lead to quicker service for fans in the ground.

“This is a hugely exciting development for Sunderland AFC and our supporters,” Bruce said.

“Last summer, we reimagined our retail experience with a global leader and this partnership with Delaware North will now take our general admission and premium experiences to a new level. Partnering with Delaware North will enable us to offer world-class experiences that are built around the fan, with innovation and technology ensuring speed and service excellence. They place supporters and local culture at the heart of each of their bespoke offerings, making them a natural partner for our Club. We are truly thrilled to be collaborating with them and can’t wait for our fans to experience what is coming to the Stadium of Light.”