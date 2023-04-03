News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland transfer news: Crystal Palace, Cats and West Ham linked with Middlesbrough winger

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones.

By Richard Mennear
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read

Football League World claim Michael Carrick’s Boro are prepared to let Jones leave this summer.

A number of clubs have been linked previously including West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

Football League World report: “The 23-year-old enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season at the Riverside in 2021/22 but has fallen out of favour since the appointment of Michael Carrick.”

Isaiah Jones of Middlesbrough runs with the ball. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images).
