Sunderland transfer news: Cats linked with ex-Leeds United midfielder with Rangers and Middlesbrough 'keen'
The transfer window may have closed but clubs can still sign free agents.
And Sunderland are among a host of Championship clubs linked with an interest in ex-Everton and Leeds United midfielder Fabian Delph.
The 32-year-old midfielder is available on a free transfer.
Football League World report: “Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Reading all said to be looking at Delph.”
Last week Tony Mowbray admitted Sunderland are assessing the free agent market after Ross Stewart's injury but Mowbray says his first preference is to give his squad the chance to show they can thrive in the Scot's absence.
Though he feels they are a week or two away from realistically featuring regularly, Mowbray says it is also a chance to begin integrating Sunderland's four new recruits.
Edouard Michut has suffered a minor injury setback but Amad Diallo made his debut against Middlesbrough while Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba are the other summer recruits looking to make an impact at first team level.