The Black Cats could yet go up through the play-offs and enter the Championship for the first time in five campaigns.

But what about the status of Sunderland’s squad in terms of transfers at the end of the season.

Here, we take a look at each member of Alex Neil’s squad and deliver our verdict on whether Sunderland should keep or let go.

Scroll down to take a look:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Thorben Hoffmann The goalkeeper has been unseated by Anthony Patterson since Alex Neil's arrival at the club. Ex-head coach Lee Johnson mentioned earlier in the season that Sunderland do have an obligation to purchase Hoffmann following his loan, so the German could well be at the club next year. Personally, I think Hoffmann is god enough to play for the club. Keep. Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID JPIMEDI Photo Sales

2. Lee Burge Lee Burge's contract at Sunderland is due to expire at the end of the season and whilst he has been a decent servant for the club, it is probably time for him to move on. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson seems to be growing in confidence and could, in theory, be Sunderland's number one for a few seasons to come. Keep. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

4. Niall Huggins The Welshman has suffered several injuries this season but has certainly shown enough when playing to be kept on at the club. An exciting young player. Keep. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales