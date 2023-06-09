Sunderland transfer news: Burnley's Jack Clarke bid revealed as interest mounts

Interest in Jack Clarke continues to mount this summer, with reports Burnley have lodged a £7million bid - however that falls way short of the club's valuation.

And Sunderland are determined Clarke will not be sold on the cheap.

Burnley, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Everton have all been linked with the 22-year-old, following a 2022/23 campaign which saw him score 11 goals and provide 13 assists in all competitions.

It comes after a big-money move from Leeds to Tottenham didn’t work out, before the winger signed a four-year deal until 2026 at Sunderland last summer - a deal which included a substantial sell-on percentage. ChronicleLive report Burnley have bid £7m so far, rising to £10m.

What has Jack Clarke said?

When speaking about his time on Wearside last month, Clarke told the Echo: "I’m just thankful to the manager for picking me and having faith in me, and for the club for bringing me here and giving me an opportunity to play and show what I can do.

“I’m very grateful to the manager and the club for putting so much faith in me."

On his time at Tottenham, Clarke added: “I only really think about where I’m playing my football at the minute.

“Tottenham is not really in my mind anymore to be honest. I went there, I tried it and it obviously didn’t work out for whatever reason.

“Now I’m fully focused on being here.”

What has Jack Clarke's agent said?

Clarke’s agent Ian Harte has also said the player is loving life at Sunderland, but admitted every player has their price.

“He loves it. It’s a great group of lads,” Harte told inews.

“He plays golf with Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts and there’s a real bond there. It’s a good time to be at Sunderland and I think all the Sunderland fans are in the best spirits they’ve been in a long time.

“Jack loves it at Sunderland and he’s got three years left. Of course I can’t control what other clubs are going to do. If other clubs contact Sunderland that’s unfortunately out of my control.

“I think every player, no matter what league you’re in, has a price and no matter what club you’re at if a club is happy with it they’ll take it.