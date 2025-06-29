Sunderland complete Diarra and Reinildo deal and chase Garcia, Traore, Bulka and Cresswell this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have made major moves in the transfer market this week, with the club smashing their record fee to sign Habib Diarra and exploring several ambitious deals across Europe.

Diarra has now completed his medical in Paris and signed a five-year deal, with reports suggesting the 20-year-old Senegal international will earn a salary of around €330,000 per month, tripling his previous wage. It marks a landmark moment in the club’s rebuild ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have also agreed a deal to sign Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer from Atlético Madrid, with the 31-year-old set to become the club’s latest summer signing. But the double deal might just be the start.

Sunderland eye Real Madrid forward

According to reports in Spain (Fichajes), Sunderland have submitted the strongest offer so far for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

The 21-year-old has impressed during the Club World Cup, scoring twice and assisting another goal across three appearances for Madrid. Sunderland are said to be offering a loan deal with an obligation to buy if they avoid relegation, with a fee of €15million plus €5million in add-ons proposed. Garcia also boasts an excellent record at Castilla level, with 30 goals in 73 games, underlining his potential as a top-tier prospect.

Traore interest – and a familiar family name

Elsewhere, Corriere dello Sport claim Sunderland are in the mix for Hamed Traore, currently at Bournemouth. The attacking midfielder is the brother of Amad Diallo, who starred during Sunderland’s 2022-23 Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Traore, 25, has spent the last two seasons on loan in France and Italy, turning out for Auxerre and Napoli. Bournemouth are reportedly seeking around €16million, while a French club has already submitted a €12million bid. Sunderland would face competition from Fiorentina, Parma, Sassuolo and Marseille for the Ivory Coast international.

Bulka latest

Over the weekend, reports from L’Équipe claimed Saudi club Neom have reached an agreement with OGC Nice for Marcin Bulka – but the player has not yet made a final decision. Sunderland are understood to remain in the race, with the report noting that Wearside could still be a realistic destination if Bulka prefers to remain in Europe.

According to Foot Mercato, Sunderland have not yet given up hope of signing Bulka but Neom now have a provisional agreement in place with with club and player. OGC Nice are believed to be looking for a deal in the region of €20 million, and have been negotiation with Sunderland in recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cresswell price rising

Charlie Cresswell is another name linked with Sunderland, but competition is building. The centre-back starred for England U21s during their European Championship success and is attracting interest from several clubs across the continent. According to reports, Toulouse want £18million for the defender with Atalanta and Como also keeping close tabs.

Sunderland have a long-standing interest in the 22-year-old, who is under contract at Leeds United until 2028. His performances for Lee Carsley’s U21s have seen his valuation rise sharply this summer.