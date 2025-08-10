Kristjaan Speakman explains exactly why Sunderland have signed Arthur Masuaku

Sunderland have completed their tenth summer signing

Sunderland have completed the signing of former West Ham United and Besiktas full back Arthur Masuaku.

The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the club, and will offer valuable competition and depth to Sunderland’s defensive options. Masuaku enjoyed a very successful spell at Besiktas and has over 100 Premier League appearances, which sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says will be of a major benefit to the current squad.

Speakman added that Masuaku, who is particularly strong driving forward, will bring something different to Sunderland’s options this season. It remains to be seen whether Masuaku will be able to play a part against his former club next weekend on the opening day of the pre season, as he clearly will be short of match fitness. But Speakman says that the club are already working to get him up to speed.

“Arthur’s a player with considerable Premier League experience and a different profile to enhance our squad,” Le Bris said.

“He’s a well-rounded full back who is strong in possession and not only impacts defensively, but also in the final third. He is eager to share his knowledge and experiences with the group, and this benefits the environment we are continuing to build. We are delighted to have secured him, and we will get to work immediately to integrate him into our squad, so he can make a positive impact as quickly as possible.”

Masuaku said he was grateful to the club for the opportunity and wants to bring joy to the Sunderland fanbase.

“I’m excited to be here and I’m also really happy to be back in the Premier League,” Masuaku said.

“It’s clear that Sunderland is a top Club and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I had three good years in Turkey, and now I have this exciting new challenge in front of me. I want to bring a winning mentality and joy to the fans, and I’m excited to get started.”

Masuaku is Sunderland’s tenth summer signing.

Sunderland central defensive search latest

Sunderland’s work to strengthen their defensive options continues, with a central defender now the clear priority ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats have been in talks with Getafe about signing Paraguay international Omar Alderete, who would command a total fee in the region of £10 million. Multiple reports in Spain have said that a deal is now very close, though sources on Wearside have been more cautious. Alderete is clearly a target for the Black Cats, who have also this summer been exploring a potential deal for Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport, Sunderland have also enquired about former Newcastle United and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. Kelly joined Juventus from Newcastle but could potentially be available for another transfer this summer. The report adds that no bid has been made and that any deal is at a very early stage.

