All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watford are closing in on a deal to sign Sunderland-linked midfielder Edoardo Bove, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old is a product of AS Roma’s academy system, but has endured a difficult time of late having suffered a cardiac arrest in December 2024. As a consequence, he now has an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator fitted, and while he is eager to make a return to professional action having recovered well from his setback, Italian football regulations prohibit him from continuing his career in his home country due to his ICD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, a decision has been made to terminate his contract with Roma, and earlier in the week, Italian outlet Leggo claimed that Sunderland, alongside Premier League rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest, were weighing up a prospective swoop for Bove. A fresh update from Romano, however, would suggest that he could be on his way to the Championship instead.

Writing on X, the renowned reporter said: “Understand Watford are close to signing Edoardo Bove as free agent! Bove has terminated his contract at AS Roma, it’s over. The agreement has been reached. Watford are closing in on deal as Bove wants the move. Beautiful story for the Italian player.”

For his part, Bove has previously revealed that he received support from Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen during his recovery, with the ex-Manchester United and Tottenham star having gone through a similar heart-related incident in 2021.

He said: “He [Eriksen] called me right away, I didn’t know him. It was nice, he immediately showed me his closeness. In the end there is a sort of closeness for what one goes through. He told me that the first thing now is to stay calm, rest and be with my family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Promising Sunderland trio seal loan moves

Elsewhere, Sunderland have confirmed that promising trio Zak Johnson, Oliver Bainbridge, and Jake Waters are set to continue their development in the senior game with loan stints over the coming weeks.

Both Johnson and Bainbridge have already spent time away from the Academy of Light this term, and have subsequently extended their respective stays with York City and South Shields. The former has been with the National League promotion hopefuls since November, making three appearances in the process, while the latter has struck twice in 14 outings for the Mariners from full-back.

For his part, Waters has secured a temporary move to local National League North outfit Spennymoor Town having scored five times for Graeme Murty’s U21s already this season. His agreement with Spennymoor is described as a “short-term deal”, while Johnson and Bainbridge are now expected to remain where they are until the end of the campaign.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland defender makes dressing room pledge after Brentford disappointment